Extremely Stupid Eric Trump Lies About Fentanyl Deaths

As the election comes closer, the Trump campaign and its minions are ramping up the lies, conspiracies, and ABSURD exaggerations on every issue.

Case in point: on Fox and Friends, Eric Trump painted a portrait of America that is not only not real, it's something so ridiculous it could only be seen through the eyes of a dimwit MAGA propagandist.

TRUMP: Then she goes out, and they fly 320,000 illegal immigrants into the country in the middle of the night. You guys covered it better than anybody. They were landing in airports all across the country. They're not serious about solving this problem. I mean, Ainsley, when was the last time you heard them talk about fentanyl? I mean, fentanyl has killed 300,000 children this year. 300,000. You have police departments in this country that are running out of Narcan. That's how much fentanyl, that's how big the problem has become.

This is a bald-faced lie.

According to the CDC, There were 107,543 drug overdose deaths in the United States during 2023.

That includes everyone. not just kids. And not only fentanyl. There were many deaths attributed to meth, cocaine and heroin.

Eric should have gone all the way and claimed millions of kids have just died! Why not BILLIONS, Eric?

The MAGA desperation is on tilt.