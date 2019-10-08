Once Again, Eric Proves He's 'The Stupid One'

Full confession: I almost missed Eric Trump's op-ed in "The Hill" entitled, "Hypocrisy creates unlevel playing field in politics."

You don't have to click on the link to enjoy this actual cut-and-paste from the beautifully written tome: see if you can diagram this sentence!

"There are plenty of other controversies that measure below the dignity and character of this article to regurgitate."

The gist of the article is that there is a terrible double standard in political coverage, and that if Eric or Don Jr. had done that of which Hunter Biden is accused, the "liberal" media would never stop talking about it.

Hillary Clinton could not be reached for comment.

The op-ed (really, The Hill will publish from anybody) ends with this:

To quote the great Marcus Aurelius from The Gladiator, “Your faults as a son are my failures as a father.” I owe all of my work ethic, character, integrity, and moral fiber to my father. Hunter Biden can say the same.

a) eric *absolutely* does not realize that marcus aurelius was a real person b) “the gladiator” c) all that aside, just an incredible, stunning burn on his dad — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) October 4, 2019

Well the character did say that in the movie gladiator, right before he is killed by his son. Is Eric trying to tell us something? — Patricia Kelly Adams (@PatriciaKAdams) October 4, 2019