There's only one person in this scenario who is mentally defective, and it's the so-called President of the United States.

Trump, who openly mocked a disabled reporter during his campaign, said today he finds the Paralympics “tough to watch.” Has there ever been a President who so openly disdained disabled people? https://t.co/YykfShQ4KW pic.twitter.com/0jVbmpbmEQ — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) April 27, 2018

I have run out of words.