Wait, Did The Mar-A-Lago Gardener Pick JD Vance?

Speaking in a rally in Michigan today, JD Vance told the rally-goers that even the Mar-A-Lago gardener gave input into who Trump selected to be the vice president candidate.

Vance is trying to keep promoting his idiotic "we don't believe or listen to the experts" routine which makes his choice more ridiculous.

VANCE: You know, it's funny when the president, the only conversation that he and I ever had about whether I might become his vice presidential nominee was the Saturday before the convention.

If you remember, that was the Saturday where he was shot in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. I saw him that morning in Florida. We ended our conversation. He hopped in a plane and flew to Pennsylvania, where, of course, an assassin nearly took his life.

And you know what the president told me?

He said that he talked to everybody about who his vice presidential nominee should be. And I think that's one of the great things, is he's willing to take feedback.

Of course, he makes the final decision, but he's willing to take inputs from everybody.

And he even said that he was talking to the Mar-a-Lago gardener about who the vice presidential nominee should be.

And I said, well, sir, what the hell did the Mar-a-Lago gardener say?

Because this affects my life. I'm very curious what these people you're talking to are saying about this very important decision.

But I think that it's one of the great things about his leadership style, is he is in charge, he is in command, but he makes decisions after getting as much information as possible.

And that's how the country should be led.