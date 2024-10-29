Local Republicans Pretend Trump Isn't On The Ticket

Thanks to Sangamon County Board Member Marc Ayers for posting these two door hangers side-by-side. They're showing up around the Springfield, Illinois area in advance of the election next week, and the Alert Reader may notice a glaring difference between them.

The one on the right shows outstanding Democratic candidates for whom all right thinking people should vote, and is proud to show Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at the top of our ticket, and the diversity of our party.

You will notice, however, that the one on the left makes no mention whatsoever of who is leading the Republican party ticket. Y'know, the fascist who won the Sangamon County Republican primary just seven months ago with 76.5% of the vote. The same fascist they proudly nominated at their convention just three months ago. The same fascist who, just yesterday, staged the first fascist rally at Madison Square Garden since 1938.

From the Washington Post:

Trump rally speakers lob racist insults, call Puerto Rico ‘island of garbage’

Donald Trump was president (God help us) for four ruinous years and has 100% name recognition, and yet our local Republican party -- which has never had a problem pandering to the basest instincts of the party faithful -- is so frightened of reminding voters of who they really are and what they really believe, that suddenly Trump is...

... He Who Must Not Be Named.

They're running for office by running away from the top of their own ticket, and I, for one, take that as a very positive sign.

Republished with permission from Driftglass.