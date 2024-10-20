Maria Bartiromo And Eric Trump Try To Clean Up Trump's 'Enemy Within' Mess

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and Eric Trump sought to clean up former President Donald Trump's threat to use the U.S. military against "radical left lunatics" and "the enemy from within."
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and Eric Trump sought to clean up former President Donald Trump's threat to use the U.S. military against "radical left lunatics" and "the enemy from within."

During a Sunday segment with Eric Trump on Fox News, Bartiromo complained that the media had focused on the former president's comments about "the enemy from within" after she interviewed him a week earlier.

For his part, Eric Trump compared his dad's remarks to what he called "the Russia hoax."

"That hung over my father's presidency for a three-year period of time," he said. "They raided Melania's closet. They raided, you know, Barron's room... You had them ban him from Twitter, ban him from Facebook, ban him from Instagram."

"And that's exactly what my father's talking about. That's the enemy within," he continued. "I mean, between the censorship and the legal lawfare and the political lawfare and the corruption and the weaponization of every political institution, there are tremendous enemies within."

Bartiromo blamed Donald Trump's threat to use the military on his style of answering questions.

"But what I'm saying is President Trump, and I know that you've heard your father talk about how he likes to weave," she said. "He goes to lots of different places and then he weaves in the answer to your question at the end."

"And here I was specifically asking him about the idea of outside agitators coming out, creating chaos on election day, should it appear that he was winning," the Fox News host added. "Outlet after outlet, they took out my question on outside agitators entirely and they just ran him talking about Adam Schiff or the enemy within and getting the National Guard."

