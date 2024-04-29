Eric Trump Talks Of The Great 'Stamina' His Sleep-Fartin' Dad Has

By now, you've heard about smelly Donald Trump sleep-farting in court daily, and I'm sure that Eric Trump heard about that, too. Eric told Fox News's Maria Bartiromo how great his father's "stamina" is and said he's "never seen anything like it in my life." That's a tell. Donald says that or says something is worse than "the world has ever seen" when he lies.

"He's going all over the place," Eric said of his father, who has been golfing on his days off where, hopefully, he's not farting on his Mar-a-Lago guests. "And his stamina, Maria, I've never seen anything like it in my life. I mean, I've just never seen it."

"He'll be in trial all day long, relentlessly being attacked by a corrupt judge, you know, whose literally family is apparently profiting off of this whole thing, only to step out and go to events at bodegas and wake up and speak to union workers and go to Michigan and go to Pennsylvania and go to Ohio and go to all the other swing states," he continued.

"The guy is really a remarkable human being, and I love him to death, and I'm proud of him," he added. "And I think the whole world knows his backbone and his toughness, and it's exactly who we need behind the Resolute Desk in Washington, D.C. It's the exact person we need in the Oval Office."

Well, as for his bodega visit in Harlem, it was found out to be organized by a pro-Trump Republican group. The Black people attending his visit to a Chick-fil-A were arranged beforehand. It was not a spontaneous as Trump would like you to believe. I've changed my mind. I hope he's farting on all of his Mar-a-Lago guests.