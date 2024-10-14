Meteorologists Getting Death Threats Over Weather Conspiracies

Weather experts say the theories, especially claims that the government is creating or controlling storms, have gotten out of hand.
By Susie MadrakOctober 14, 2024

Seems like decades of cutting funding for public education is paying off for Republicans in a big way. Far too many people will believe almost any conspiracy theory. Via the New York Times:

A meteorologist based in Washington, D.C., was accused of helping the government cover up manipulating a hurricane. In Houston, a forecaster was repeatedly told to “do research” into the weather’s supposed nefarious origins. And a meteorologist for a television station in Lansing, Mich., said she had received death threats.

“Murdering meteorologists won’t stop hurricanes,” wrote the forecaster in Michigan, Katie Nickolaou, in a social media post. “I can’t believe I just had to type that.”

Meteorologists’ role of delivering lifesaving weather forecasts and explaining climate science sometimes makes them targets for harassment, and this kind of abuse has been happening for years, weather experts said. But amid the conspiracy theories and falsehoods that have spiraled online after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, they say the attacks and threats directed at them have reached new heights.

