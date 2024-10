Bark Bark Woof Woof - one more year of war;

Diane Ravitch's Blog - Trump sent COVID tests to his buddy Putin in 2020!

Joe.My.God - seventh top aide to NYC mayor is out;

Press Watch (Froomkin) - NYT opens the Trump-mental-health floodgates!

Whatever - you can probably vote early too!

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with 'for MBRU' in the subject line).