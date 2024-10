emptywheel - Marcy on Harry Litman's show talking immunity;

Lawfare - how autocrats gained the upper hand;

PM Carpenter's Commentary - DJT in one big blast;

The BradBlog - who needs inhalers for kids when you've got Trump bibles?!

The Rude Pundit - Harris and Israel: unfcking what you can.

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with 'for MBRU' in the subject line).