Mrs Frazzled Talks To Trump After His McDonald's 'Work'

Our favorite teacher Mrs. Frazzled talks to little Donnie Trump after he pretended to work at McDonald's.
Mrs Frazzled Talks To Trump After His McDonald's 'Work'
By RedStateRachelOctober 22, 2024

America's favorite teacher Mrs. Frazzled talks to little Donnie Trump after he pretended to work at McDonald's. Watch the hilarious TikTok star Mrs. Frazzled while she treats the former president like a small child, asking him:

"Do you want to dance at your rally later?"

Donald Trump pretended to work at a McDonald's in the Philadelphia area on October 20. The fast food restaurant was closed so the GOP candidate could pretend he served customers and actually worked.

But at Trump's photo op, he only served pretend customers consisting of the media and MAGA faithful.

@mrs.frazzled Replying to @Jen Boxofsnoopys ♬ original sound - frazz

Mrs Frazzled Explains Democracy

The former Kindergarten teacher is pitching in to get out the vote for Kamala Harris, participating in group calls and using her teaching skills to explain American democracy on TikTok:

Mrs Frazzled Explains Electoral College

Mrs Frazzled Explains Gerrymandering

Mrs Frazzled Talks to DJT About Taking Responsibility

When the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in 2022, the former Kindergarten teacher created one of my favorite TikToks. At Mar-a-Lago Mrs Frazzled told the former president that he needed to take responsibility for "taking the papers that didn't belong to him."

Mrs Frazzled Explains Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago

Discussion

