Trump Denies Posting Fake Endorsement That He Still Hasn't Deleted

What an incredible liar.
Trump Denies Posting Fake Endorsement That He Still Hasn't Deleted
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardOctober 6, 2024

Donald J. Trump denied posting a screenshot on Truth Social showing a fake news endorsement for the presidency from the JP Morgan chief executive, Jamie Dimon. However, it's still there. Dimon, an influential investment banker on Wall Street, denied the endorsement of the desperate ex-president. Trump insisted that he knew nothing about it. Sure, sure, buddy.

Of course, it's still there:

According to a JPMorgan Chase spokesperson, Dimon has not endorsed anyone in the 2024 presidential race. The Guardian reports that Dimon has not contributed any money to the Trump campaign or Trump’s Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

Xitter users piled in:

Still, without researching the fake endorsement, the lie is spreading.

On Truth Social, the fake endorsement has been shared well over 4,000 times and liked 13,500 times. You would think he would take the post down and fire the alleged individual who posted it, but we know that Trump is the culprit. Donald J. Trump is fake news.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon