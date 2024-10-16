Trump’s Campaign Manager Chris LaCivita Rakes In $22 Million

The grift is endless at the Trump campaign.
Trump campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie WilesCredit: Tom Brenner/The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Ed ScarceOctober 16, 2024

An interesting and eye-opening report here from Michael Isikoff for the Daily Beast. Rumors are it was Corey Lewandowski who leaked the numbers to Isikoff, after his "audit" of Trump's campaign and its hemorrhaging finances were noticed. Worth reading the entire piece for the campaign intrigue, as well as details such as this tidbit: "Advancing Strategies, LaCivita’s company, has no apparent website and appears to be headquartered in his home, which is outside Richmond, Virginia, according to state corporate records."

And the Harris campaign? "Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Kamala Harris’ campaign manager, is paid $13,442 a month, campaign finance records show."

Source: Daily Beast

The co-manager of Donald Trump’s White House campaign has raked in $22 million and counting from the Republican nominee’s political operation in just two years, the Daily Beast has learned.

Chris LaCivita, an influential GOP operative, reaped a $19 million financial windfall in 2022 when he served as a “strategic consultant” to two Trump-affiliated super PACs, campaign finance records show. Then, after joining the Trump campaign, he negotiated three contracts that gave his tiny LLC a generous cut of Trump’s TV and digital ads, direct mail and other campaign spending. He also collected retainers that at times amounted to $75,000 a month, according to multiple sources familiar with the campaign’s finances and campaign finance records.

That has netted LaCivita’s consulting firm $3 million from the campaign, records show, and there are plans to award his firm nearly $5 million more by the time the election is over—including a $150,000 bonus if Trump wins, according to a source familiar with an informal and controversial “audit” ordered up by another campaign senior adviser, Corey Lewandowski. The campaign disputes the figure for the additional monies owed to LaCivita, but did not offer an alternative estimate.

