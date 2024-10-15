Weirdo GOP Congressman Goes Silent Over Simple Question During Debate

He does that a lot!
By Conover KennardOctober 15, 2024

New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has a slight lead over Democrat Sue Altman. However, Kean, who endorsed the felon for 2024, doesn't seem willing to fight for his job. The question Kean dodged was whether he backs Trump's deportation plan for migrants.

"Yeah, Congressman, you just dodged the question," Altman said. "Mr. Rasmussen asked you a very specific question. Would you support deporting migrants?"

"Yes or no?" she added.

Kean went utterly silent, refusing to answer the question during the virtual debate.

Altman posted on Xitter that Kean Jr. "doesn't have the courage required to fight for NJ-07 in Congress!"

"No amount of excuses or empty promises will erase Tom Kean, Jr.'s tenure as a loyal footsoldier for Donald Trump and extremist Republican leaders in Washington -- and tonight's debate showed exactly who's ready to stand up for the people of this district," she added. "Now it's time to #FlipNJ7 and take back the House."

Why did he bother showing up if he couldn't find his spine? Kean has a habit of going silent on various issues.

The Cook Political Report says the Kean Jr. and Altman race is tight. It considered it a toss-up but now rates it as leaning Republican.

