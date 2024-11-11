American Women Joining South Korean Feminist Movement

Many women say they are enraged and fed up after most men voted for a candidate who was found liable for sexual abuse and overturning abortion rights.
By Susie MadrakNovember 11, 2024

In the hours and days since Trump was re-elected president of the United States, there’s been a surge of interest in the US for 4B. Via Yahoo News:

Young liberal women across TikTok and Instagram are discussing and sharing information about the South Korean feminist movement, in which straight women refuse to marry, have children, date or have sex with men.

These women say they are enraged and fed up after a majority of their male counterparts voted for a candidate who was found liable for sexual abuse and whose appointment of three conservative Supreme Court justices led to the overturning of national abortion rights protections.

In response, they say they’re swearing off men — and they’re encouraging others around the country to join them.

Discussion

