C&L's Late Nite Music Club: The Hollies - The Air That I Breathe

I just went to see Hugh Grant's very good thriller Heretic, and was not disappointed.

All three actors gave top-notch performances, lead by a tight script, direction, excellent set design and great soundtrack.

Hugh Grant's character went into a long dissertation on the idea of iteration in discussing religion. He used the Hollies song, "The Air That I Breath" and related it to Radiohead's "Creep" to make his point.

ScreenCrush gives a detailed account of this: The Hollies Sue Radiohead in the Movie ‘Heretic’ – But Did They?

Creep away, open threaders.