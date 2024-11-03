Dana Bash Loses Patience With Tim Scott For Defending Trump's Election Lies

Sen. Tim Scott's pandering to Donald Trump while aiding and abetting his election lies was a bridge too far for CNN's Dana Bash. Scott made an appearance on State of the Union this Sunday, and was pressed by Bash over and over again on whether he would urge Trump "not to prematurely declare victory and allow the process to play out" while the votes are still being counted "so the American people can trust the final outcome” of the election.

Scott, of course, refused to answer, telling Bash instead “Dana, we are looking forward to a good day on Tuesday night without any question. I’m excited to see the battleground states we talked about are all leaning towards Trump. So the good news is we will have a fair election and Donald Trump will be our next president.”

After Scott rambled on about how well things are going for them so far in some of the swing states, Bash tried again to get Scott to respond to her question. “I appreciate your optimism, that's your job on the eve of the election but what I’m asking about is, what if he doesn’t win? And the fact of the matter that is that Trump is already spreading false claims about cheating in Pennsylvania. He has repeatedly predicted a massive victory even though polls show that race is very close. He’s setting the stage for his supporters not to believe the results if he loses. Do you want him to stop doing that?”

Scott again refused to answer, saying he would "never tell any candidate on the ballot to talk about what happens they lose."

Bash was losing patience at this point, and asked Scott 'You think it's okay to spread false rumors about fraud and undermine the integrity of the election regardless of what happens?"

After Scott made the ridiculous assertion that "the liberal media has done a better job of spreading misinformation" Bash shot back, "Oh come on, senator."

Scott responded by accusing CNN of not covering the two assassination attempts against Trump, which really riled Bash, who interjected "We did wall-to-wall coverage!"

Scott then tried shifting the conversation to whining that Kamala Harris called Trump a fascist, and Bash cut him off again.

"John Kelly called him a fascist, his former chief of staff." Bash responded. "Wouldn't you if Kamala Harris' chief of staff called her a fascist?"

We all know the answer to that question, Dana. CNN knows Scott is going to come on and just gaslight for Trump, but they keep booking him anyway, knowing this is what they're going to get. It's nice to see some of the hosts are growing tired of this game, but it would be nice if they'd quit giving these liars airtime in the first place.