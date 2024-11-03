PA GOP Candidate Cackled At Thought Of Kicking People Off ObamaCare

Heartland Signal caught the former Bridgewater hedge fund CEO on a hot mic. An unseen woman is heard praising his “fantastic speech,” perhaps to butter him up and throw him off guard. “I have a big issue with Obamacare,” she continued. “I know President Trump wants to get rid of it. I think it's making my grandson lazy. He's just mooching on his parents’ couch so he doesn't have to go get a job with insurance. Will you do anything to get rid of it?”

McCormick said he wants most to reduce costs “for folks of Obamacare.” He added, “So we gotta reform it."

The woman pressed him further. “What about this 26 year-old, so they can stay on their parents’ insurance?”

The guy who wants to be senator apparently doesn’t know much about the program he wants to “reform.” He asked, “Is that Obamacare or a result of Obamacare?”

When told that it is, he sounded surprised. “Well, I’m not for that!” he exclaimed. I gotta get my kids working!” He laughed heartily and said, “They’re still on the payroll!”

What McCormick really means is that your adult kids should lose their health insurance. Although he likes to posture otherwise, McCormick is quite a wealthy, privileged guy. He has “a Rolodex of friends and supporters who are among the richest people on Earth,” as per The Philadelphia Inquirer. He also really lives in Connecticut, by the way.

So well-off kids like McCormick’s will almost certainly have no problem getting health insurance if he really does make them go it alone. It’s young adults without hedge-fund daddies, struggling to pay for housing, higher education and/or starting a small business, who most need the help paying for medical care.

Sen. Bob Casey, the Pennsylvanian McCormick wants to unseat, will continue to safeguard the Affordable Care Act (i.e. Obamacare) and fight against Republican attacks on Medicare and Medicaid, too.