Fox News Lawyer Suggests Trump Commit Extortion For Pardon

When a disaster hits New York State, Trump should just say, "I need a favor, though." ??? Wasn't Trump impeached the first time for doing something very similar with Ukraine?
By John AmatoNovember 13, 2024

Fox News legal editor Kerri Urbahn told 'The Story with Martha McCallum that Trump could force a pardon from Gov. Hochul by threatening to withhold federal funds to New York unless she pardons his 34 felonies.

This shouldn't come as a surprise since Urbahn was the Director of Public Affairs for the Department of Justice under Attorney General Bill Barr during the first Trump administration.

This segment was prompted by the judge delaying a decision on Trump's 34 felony convictions for another week.

MACCALLUM: Governor Hochul could also pardon President Trump on these charges because it is a state charge, right?

URBAHN: Yeah that's right and look she needs to really be thinking through this because New York state needs federal money and they get a lot of it.

And there is a lot that the federal government could do in terms of pulling funding from both the city and the state of New York. There's a bunch of ways to do it through the Justice Department and other places, and you know, at the end of the day it's all politics.

And so I can't help but wonder if behind the scenes Governor Hochul and her team are thinking carefully about this, as they should, and because look, and the big picture, the lawfare campaign against Donald Trump majorly backfired. So do they want to be responsible for Republicans in power again in 2028? I think they need to think carefully about this.

Hey Trump, threaten New York state that you will withhold emergency funding unless your slate is cleaned. Yes, what a smart ticket.

Commit extortion once again.

This is what passes for "legal analysis" on Fox News.

If Urbahn were Trump's lawyer, she would be in jail for suggesting to her client that he break the law.

Discussion

