'Done With Malice': NY Lt. Gov. Smacks Donald For Susan B. Anthony Pardon

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Tuesday slammed President Donald Trump for treating Susan B. Anthony “like a criminal.”
Hochul made the remarks after Trump held an event at the White House to announce his plans to pardon Anthony for the crime of voting as a woman in 1872.

“I was deeply troubled to learn that Trump went ahead and treated her like a criminal,” Hochul said, according to WROC. “Susan B. Anthony was guilty of nothing.”

“I stopped long ago trying to figure out why the president does what he does,” she added, “other than I believe this was done with malice. This was not done to honor the legacy of Susan B. Anthony or the countless other individuals who led the long march for civil rights for women and civil rights for all.”

“I don’t know why he did what he did but I assure you it’s not with the best interests of Americans at heart,” Hochul concluded.

In a tweet, the lt. governor explained why Trump should “rescind” Anthony’s pardon.

“She was proud of her arrest to draw attention to the cause for women’s rights, and never paid her fine,” she noted. “Let her Rest In Peace.”

