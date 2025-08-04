Kathy Hochul Hits Back At Ted Cruz For His Lack Of Basic Decency

After Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York attended the funeral for Didarul Islam, a police officer killed in a shooting in Midtown Manhattan, wearing a headscarf, Ted Cruz inserted himself into the discourse.
Kathy Hochul Hits Back At Ted Cruz For His Lack Of Basic Decency
Credit: Twitter
By Ed ScarceAugust 4, 2025

After Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York attended the funeral for Didarul Islam, a police officer killed in a shooting in Midtown Manhattan, wearing a headscarf, Ted Cruz inserted himself into the discourse. It did not go well for Ted Cruz. Or maybe it did, as MAGA seemed to love it. For normal people, where respect and decency still matter, and compassion is not a character flaw, Cruz's action just pissed them off.

Mayor Eric Adams, Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and independent candidate Jim Walden all gathered at the Parkchester Jame Masjid Mosque, where Islam’s body lay.

Source: New York Times

As New Yorkers mourned the victims of a mass shooting last week in a Midtown Manhattan office building, Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, inserted himself into the discourse.

His comments concerned a photo taken on Thursday of Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York, a Democrat, sitting on a folding chair inside a mosque, next to Mayor Eric Adams. To her left, men in kurtas and police uniforms kneel on a carpeted floor. Governor Hochul wears a dark pantsuit, a somber expression and, on her head, a black scarf looped over her hair.

After an anonymous social media user posted the photo and asked — appending an expletive — why the governor was “wearing a hijab,” Mr. Cruz shared the post on Friday and added, “Um, wut?”

The photo was taken at the funeral of Didarul Islam, a New York City police officer who was among those killed in the shooting last Monday at 345 Park Avenue. Detective Islam, 36, who was awarded a posthumous promotion, was Muslim, and his hourslong funeral was held at his mosque in the Bronx, with separate viewings for women and men. Before entering, women donned head scarves in accordance with Muslim religious tradition. Many men wore skullcaps.

Governor Hochul responded sharply to Mr. Cruz’s post on Saturday, saying that for her, wearing a head covering was a simple matter of honoring the fallen officer.

“Respecting a grieving family’s faith is ‘wut’ leaders and anyone with basic decency would do,” she wrote on X.

And here's the esteemed comment that Texas Senator Ted Cruz sought to promote. Ted Cruz is a garbage human being.

gxwypz1waaepbvl_1

Cruz would later dig deeper into bigotry.

gxcnsiobyaefxit

Others noticed that Cruz's religious bigotry is not always consistent.

gxco3j6xsaanq2-

The New York Yankees know how to show respect. Ted Cruz does not.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon