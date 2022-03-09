NY Gov. Hochul's Proposals Stick It To Big Oil

The plans show a new way to lessen the hold fossil fuels have on international geopolitics.
By Susie MadrakMarch 9, 2022

Years ago, I was one of a group of bloggers who met with Bill Clinton -- and even though we wanted to talk about health care, all he wanted to talk about was retrofitting existing skyscrapers. He was insistent about how it was not only necessary for climate change, it would also reduce the political stranglehold oil countries had on international politics. (Of course, this being Bill Clinton, it was not a short conversation.)

Anyway, I thought of this when I saw this new commercial from NY Gov. Kathy Hochol. She's trying to decarbonize New York through her 2023 budget, and of course the real estate and fossil fuel industries are lobbying to stop it. (They're used to Cuomo, who was reluctant to expend political capital on climate issues.)

With Hochul, it's a new ballgame. She's pushing a long list of comprehensive climate solutions. (FYI, New York City has already passed a law requiring new buildings to be all-electric.)

Most notably, Hochul announced plans for 1 million electrified homes and an additional 1 million electrification-ready homes by 2030 and proposed legislation to ensure that all new construction across the Empire State is zero-emissions within the next five years. If approved by the state legislature, the measure would mark the first statewide ban on gas hookups for new buildings in the nation. As noted in a press release detailing Hochul’s “unprecedented commitment” to aggressively reining in the climate-related impact of the built environment, buildings account for more than a third of New York’s overall emissions.

It pays off, just like Bill Clinton said:

A decade ago, a deep retrofit of the Empire State Building reduced energy demand in the iconic skyscraper by more than a third. The now-archetypal project, which involved manufacturing 6,514 super-windows on-site, avoided costly upgrades to the central cooling system and achieved a shocking three-year simple payback. Now the building’s owners and their partners are back for the sequel, part of a superhero squad decarbonizing skyward in Gotham City.

Hochul wants to ban natural gas in new buildings, starting in 2027, and backs offshore wind farms.

While there is no such thing as a "painless" transition to eliminating carbon, these sound like some innovative and significant proposals. Here's hoping Hochul pulls it off.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue