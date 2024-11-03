Karl Rove: 'No Real Evidence' Trump Can Win Virginia Or New Mexico

Republican strategist Karl Rove threw cold water on claims from Donald Trump's campaign that he could win Virginia and New Mexico in Tuesday's presidential contest.
By David EdwardsNovember 3, 2024

Rove made the remarks on Sunday after an Iowa poll showed Vice President Kamala Harris taking a surprising lead in Iowa.

"To me, the biggest thing about this poll is that it would show an 11-point shift from the outcome of the 2020 election, which would mean that roughly one out of every five people who supported Donald Trump in Iowa in 2020 would today be saying I'm voting for Harris, and I think we'd feel that," Rove opined.

"But, you know, President Trump was in Salem, Virginia, and Albuquerque, New Mexico," he added. "There's no real evidence that either one of those states are close. Maybe an outlier poll inside the campaign."

Fox News host Bill Hemmer suggested that the Iowa poll could be a sign that Wisconsin voters were "thinking that way as well."

"It's just something to consider as we go into Tuesday night," the Fox News host said.

