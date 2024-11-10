Tucker Carlson Thinks McConnell Is Staging A 'Coup'

MAGA world is up in arms right now, accusing Mitch McConnell of engineering a "coup" because he is calling an election for Republican Senate leadership next week - with the expected goal of putting in a more moderate Republican as leader - versus a Trump loyalist.

Right now the top 3 names being circulated are John Cornyn, John Thune and Rick Scott. Rick Scott is absolutely the more MAGA aligned, far right, Trump loyalist candidate.. Thune and Cornyn are more "normal" Republicans. And that is why Carlson and MAGA-world are super angry.

The election is reportedly going to be held on Wednesday by secret ballot.

Here is Tucker's angry tweet:

What the hell is going on in the US Senate? Hours after Donald Trump wins the most conclusive mandate in 40 years, Mitch McConnell engineers a coup against his agenda by calling early leadership elections in the senate. Two of the three candidates hate Trump and what he ran on.… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 9, 2024

Right wing conspiracy theorist and complete loon, Laura Loomer, chimed in:

Told ya.



I said Republicans would lose their mind when they realized what McConnell did in violation of Senate GOP bylaws by scheduling the vote for November 13.



Why didn’t anyone have the balls to talk about this a month ago like I did?



A little too late for the outrage… https://t.co/8YViSRuUQv — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 9, 2024

Trump hasn't even taken office yet and there is already infighting.