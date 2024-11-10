Tucker Carlson Thinks McConnell Is Staging A 'Coup'

MAGA world is up in arms right now, accusing Mitch McConnell of engineering a "coup" because he is calling an election for Republican Senate leadership next week - with the expected goal of putting in a more moderate Republican as leader - versus a Trump loyalist.
Right now the top 3 names being circulated are John Cornyn, John Thune and Rick Scott. Rick Scott is absolutely the more MAGA aligned, far right, Trump loyalist candidate.. Thune and Cornyn are more "normal" Republicans. And that is why Carlson and MAGA-world are super angry.
The election is reportedly going to be held on Wednesday by secret ballot.
Here is Tucker's angry tweet:
Right wing conspiracy theorist and complete loon, Laura Loomer, chimed in:
Trump hasn't even taken office yet and there is already infighting.