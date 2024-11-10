Tucker Carlson Thinks McConnell Is Staging A 'Coup'

McConnell is conducting an election for Senate GOP leadership next week, which Trump loyalists are calling a "coup".
Tucker Carlson Thinks McConnell Is Staging A 'Coup'
Credit: DonkeyHotey
By Red PainterNovember 10, 2024

MAGA world is up in arms right now, accusing Mitch McConnell of engineering a "coup" because he is calling an election for Republican Senate leadership next week - with the expected goal of putting in a more moderate Republican as leader - versus a Trump loyalist.

Right now the top 3 names being circulated are John Cornyn, John Thune and Rick Scott. Rick Scott is absolutely the more MAGA aligned, far right, Trump loyalist candidate.. Thune and Cornyn are more "normal" Republicans. And that is why Carlson and MAGA-world are super angry.

The election is reportedly going to be held on Wednesday by secret ballot.

Here is Tucker's angry tweet:

Right wing conspiracy theorist and complete loon, Laura Loomer, chimed in:

Trump hasn't even taken office yet and there is already infighting.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon