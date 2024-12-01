1 Thing Joe Scarborough Did That BACKFIRED Big Time!

Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski are pathetic. And this one's coming back to bit them in their collective arse
By Cliff SchecterDecember 13, 2024

Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski are pathetic. Now we're at the point in their scandal arc where Joe has seemingly stopped insulting everyone who he insulted by kissing Trump's big rump after pretending to have integrity and a spine. Instead (trick or treat!) they're adding a host everyone likes a whole lot more than either of them in the hope that it rubs off on them somehow. Yeah, that should solve it.

They've simply proven again and again they'll try any lie, threat, trick to save their silly, dunderheaded tv show. They've also shown who they are--cowards. The cretins who kissed up to Trump before he insulted them in 2016--back when they had no problem promoting him. Their attacks on Trump were never about him, but always about them. Their egos. FIRE THEM MSNBC

I go into this and a whole lot more excoriating them for much of what they got away with pre-Mar-a-Lago career-assassination vacation. Watch the video! Then be sure to subscribe to Cliff's Edge for more great content like this!

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon