1 Thing Joe Scarborough Did That BACKFIRED Big Time!

Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski are pathetic. Now we're at the point in their scandal arc where Joe has seemingly stopped insulting everyone who he insulted by kissing Trump's big rump after pretending to have integrity and a spine. Instead (trick or treat!) they're adding a host everyone likes a whole lot more than either of them in the hope that it rubs off on them somehow. Yeah, that should solve it.

They've simply proven again and again they'll try any lie, threat, trick to save their silly, dunderheaded tv show. They've also shown who they are--cowards. The cretins who kissed up to Trump before he insulted them in 2016--back when they had no problem promoting him. Their attacks on Trump were never about him, but always about them. Their egos. FIRE THEM MSNBC

I go into this and a whole lot more excoriating them for much of what they got away with pre-Mar-a-Lago career-assassination vacation. Watch the video! Then be sure to subscribe to Cliff's Edge for more great content like this!