A.I. Jesus Is Now A Thing

Are you hoping to meet Jesus before Armageddon and the rapture?

Take heed, your prayers have been answered.

Euronews:

Those visiting the oldest church in Lucerne, Switzerland, may be in for a surprise when they are greeted in the confessional by an AI-powered hologram of none other than Jesus Christ himself. St Peters' Chapel in Lucerne worked with the Immersive Realities Research Lab at the city's HSLU university on this experimental art installation, which aims to raise questions about the opportunities and risks involved with the use of artificial intelligence in pastoral care. --

People can interact with a hologram representation of Jesus which reportedly addresses users with “Peace be with you, brother” (regardless of the person's gender), and encourages them to discuss “whatever is troubling your heart today.”

--

We've opened a C&L confessional in the open comment thread so "peace be with you" and confess.