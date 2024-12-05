Felon's IRS Pick Wanted IRS To Squash The Humane Society

Anyone that has even knows me, or even talked to me for five minutes, knows I love my rescue dogs, all of whom came from one of the Humane Society's campuses. So when I read about The Orange Felons latest pick to join his criminal syndicate, I saw red.

The Orange Felon picked a Boss Hogg wannabe, former Misery Republican Representative Billy Joe Jim Bob Long, to head up the IRS. The problem with Long (and Double Wide) heading up the IRS is that a few years ago, he wanted to weaponize the IRS against the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). The reason he hated them is because they were against giant, corporate puppy mills:

In 2011, Long signed a letter pushing the IRS to launch a probe of the tax-exempt status of the Humane Society of the United States, a nonprofit that focuses on animal welfare and opposes animal cruelty. The letter followed the Humane Society’s support of a successful Missouri ballot measure strengthening regulations on dog breeders. The letter, which was signed by Long and five other members of Congress, claimed that public documents showed “beyond question that lobbying is a ‘substantial part’ of [the Humane Society’s] activities, and feel the IRS’s failure to act is attributable to the politically sensitive nature of [the society’s] activities,” they argued. “Due to this, we write to request investigations by the Inspector General into [the Human Society’s] apparent improper activities and its tax-exempt status.” [...] According to the signees, the Humane Society donated money to influence legislation and employees “spend substantial time and effort advocating specific legislation, particularly by urging the public to contact members of legislative bodies.” They specifically point to the Missouri Dog Breeding Regulation, which requires large-scale dog breeding operations to provide each dog with sufficient food, clean water, housing, and space, along with necessary veterinary care, regular exercise, and adequate rest in between breeding cycles. The ballot measure passed in 2010.

Quelle horreur! How dare the Humane Society advocate for the humane treatment of dogs! What's next? Cats? People? When will it ever end?!

I would be remiss if I did not remind the gentle reader of just what HSUS does by referring to two years ago when they rescued 4,000 beagles from a huge research breeding mill and found homes for each and every one of them.

This bullshit from Meal Team Six was promoted by a right wing, dark money front group called Center for Consumer Freedom, which is supported by restaurant and food company groups. I guess we know who is really eating the dogs and the cats - and it ain't the Haitians!

The report points out that if ol' Boss Hogg is willing to go after HSUS, what other non-profits would he be willing to go after? Veteran support groups? Senior centers? Youth services groups?

Author's note: For Louie 12/28/15 - 11/1/24