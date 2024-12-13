FL Woman Charged With Terrorism For Quoting 'Delay, Deny, Depose'

Near the end of the call, investigators said Boston could be heard stating, “Delay, Deny, Depose. You people are next.”
By Susie MadrakDecember 13, 2024

A Florida woman was charged with terrorism Tuesday after police said she ended a call to an insurance company with the words, “Delay, Deny, Depose.” Via WFLA:

In an arrest affidavit, the Lakeland Police Department said officers were contacted by the FBI on Tuesday, Dec. 10 regarding an alleged threat made over the phone.

Briana Boston, 42, had reportedly placed a call to BlueCross BlueShield regarding recent medical insurance claims she was denied. The entire phone call was recorded, according to the affidavit.

[...] “She’s been in this world long enough that she certainly should know better that you can’t make threats like that in the current environment that we live in and think that we’re not going to follow up and put you in jail,” said Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor.

Jesus Christ. It doesn't sound like she was threatening them, only that she was pointing out their behavior was the same kind that triggered the shooter. If anybody's guilty of terrorism, it's these insurance gatekeepers that drive otherwise sane people over the edge.

Boston was charged with threats to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, according to the affidavit.

“My client is 42, married mother of three. Never had any criminal charges or convictions. May you release her on her own recognizance,” her attorney Jim Headley said to a judge during her first appearance in court.

However, the judge set her bond at $100,000, stating, “I do find that the bond of $100,000 is appropriate considering the status of our country at this point.”

So we're going to remake the criminal justice system to elevate and protect CEOs. Lovely.

Discussion

