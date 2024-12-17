Judge Merchan: No Immunity For El Cheato In Hush Money Case

He will be sworn in as the first felony-convicted president. What a shame.
By Susie MadrakDecember 17, 2024

Oh look. El Cheato's attempt to wipe away his hush money conviction went bye-bye! Via CNN:

Donald Trump’s felony conviction in the New York hush money case should not be tossed out because of the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity, Judge Juan Merchan ruled Monday.

Merchan’s decision rejected one of several avenues that Trump’s lawyers have taken to try to dismiss Trump’s May guilty verdict on 34 counts of falsifying business records. The judge did not, however, rule on a motion from Trump’s attorneys to dismiss the conviction because Trump has now been elected president.

[...] Merchan wrote the Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump should receive broad immunity for official acts during his time in office did not mean the conviction should be dismissed, ruling that the evidence presented by the Manhattan district attorney’s office was not related to Trump’s official conduct as president.

🚨 #BREAKINGNEWS Judge Juan Merchan has ruled finally that the 34 felony convictions against Donald Trump aren't covered by Immunity. A ruling left to Judge Merchan by the Supreme Court. 🚨

Ford News (@johnathanford.bsky.social) 2024-12-17T00:16:07.160Z

NOW: Judge Merchan upholds a jury’s verdict making President-elect Trump a felon, ruling his conviction in the hush money case can withstand the Supreme Court’s new test for presidential immunity. 

Ruling in story w/ @zschonfeld.bsky.social:
thehill.com/regulation/c...

Ella Lee (@byellalee.bsky.social) 2024-12-17T00:15:13.583Z

Merchan rejected Trump’s request to throw out his conviction based on the SCOTUS ruling giving ex-presidents immunity from criminal prosecution based on any of their “official acts” in office, which still allows criminal charges involving anything outside the scope of their official duties.

The Daily Beans Podcast (@dailybeanspod.bsky.social) 2024-12-17T00:10:46.665Z

