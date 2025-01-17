Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"The cheaper the crook, the gaudier the patter." -- Sam Spade, The Maltese Falcon.
By driftglassJanuary 17, 2025

On this day in 1966 NBC-TV in the US bought The Monkees television series and slotted it into their 1966 autumn schedule. The Monkees, Last Train to Clarksville.

First Draft: Irked In January.

Rewire News Group: National Network of Abortion Funds Removes Executive Director.

Professional Left Podcast: Our Last Podcast Of The Biden Administration.

Attention space nerds! Major milestone! India becomes 4th nation to dock satellites in orbit.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon