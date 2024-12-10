Larry Kudlow Smears Jill Biden: She's Involved In 'Heavy Petting With Trump'

Since Jill Biden acted like a human being with dignity and grace towards Trump, she was vilified and smeared by Fox News hosts as being "addicted to power, and wanting to have an affair with Donald Trump."

I kid you not.

These MAGAts and Fox News hosts can take a simple video visual and turn it into a salacious, and despicable act.

Media Matters caught the show.

KUDLOW: I just want to go back inside the church for a minute, Molly. Take a careful look at that. That wasn't a nice conversation. That was outright flirtation. It was almost — FAULKNER: Oh my goodness! KUDLOW: That was almost heavy — that was almost heavy-duty petting at the G7 level. I've been there. I've seen these things before. So I'm just saying the evidence is mounting.

The stupidest man on television just lowered himself into the MAGA pit of feces.

Not to be outdone, host Harris Faulkner endorsed much of what Kudlow said.

FAULKNER: Look, I mean, politics is a blood sport. And Larry what you were pointing out, you know, outside of some of the extracurricular activity you described, I do believe that in these moments you do want to gravitate — I mean clearly she gravitates to power. You're not in a White House with a husband who really could have sat down long before that debate on June 27. Yeah, I'm just going to say it, because it's the truth. So she's gravitating to power and the shiniest object in the room at that moment, the one with the really good lighting, Molly, is Donald Trump. So she goes over and kind of soaks that lightning up. KUDLOW: This fondness for power is what I metaphorically called heavy-duty petting at the G7!

These people are f**king gross.

Can you imagine if CNN or MSNBC hosts said that Melania wanted to fuck Joe Biden?