Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

About The Wall Street Journal's Misogynistic Op-ed On Doctor, Yes Doctor, Jill Biden

Jill Biden has a PhD. The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board? Apparently, they have an advanced degree in misogyny.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Morning Joe took aim at the misogynistic and highly despicable op-ed the Wall Street Journal printed over the weekend.

The op-ed attacked First Lady-elect, Dr. Jill Biden, because she's not a 'medical doctor' and shouldn't use the term "Doctor" as her form of address.

3000 Americans are dying a day from coronavirus, and we have a president and his Charles Manson-type cultists in the GOP trying to overturn a presidential election, and this is what this a-hole writes about?

It's not even 2021 yet, and the knives and pitchforks are already out for DOCTOR Jill Biden.

This morning Joe Scarborough blasted the Wall Street Journal's Paul Gigot's defense of said article and whining that It’s the left’s version of Donald Trump’s “enemy of the people” tweets.

In a mocking fashion, Scarborough said, "They've written letters, they've written emails, they've tweeted things. It's terrible," in response to Gigot's banality.

Somehow, after a scumbag like Joseph Epstein writes a despicable op-ed in the WSJ, it's all those who criticized it that are at fault.

Scarborough listed Trump's numerous heinous actions against his critics in the press, like using Stalin's pet phrase "the enemy of the people," and how Trump incited violence against the members of the press.

"Hey Paul, anybody at the Wall Street Journal get beaten up?" Joe asked.

Scarborough told Paul Gigot, "Stop lying to your readers."

"Paul, you said it was okay to call a woman, "kiddo"? Who has two master's degrees and a doctorate degree, an educator who continued to work while she was in the White House for eight years, and will continue to work?"

Joe Scarborough said "there are really no words for this."

And we agree.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team