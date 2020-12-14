About The Wall Street Journal's Misogynistic Op-ed On Doctor, Yes Doctor, Jill Biden

Morning Joe took aim at the misogynistic and highly despicable op-ed the Wall Street Journal printed over the weekend.

The op-ed attacked First Lady-elect, Dr. Jill Biden, because she's not a 'medical doctor' and shouldn't use the term "Doctor" as her form of address.

3000 Americans are dying a day from coronavirus, and we have a president and his Charles Manson-type cultists in the GOP trying to overturn a presidential election, and this is what this a-hole writes about?

It's not even 2021 yet, and the knives and pitchforks are already out for DOCTOR Jill Biden.

This morning Joe Scarborough blasted the Wall Street Journal's Paul Gigot's defense of said article and whining that It’s the left’s version of Donald Trump’s “enemy of the people” tweets.

In a mocking fashion, Scarborough said, "They've written letters, they've written emails, they've tweeted things. It's terrible," in response to Gigot's banality.

Somehow, after a scumbag like Joseph Epstein writes a despicable op-ed in the WSJ, it's all those who criticized it that are at fault.

Scarborough listed Trump's numerous heinous actions against his critics in the press, like using Stalin's pet phrase "the enemy of the people," and how Trump incited violence against the members of the press.

"Hey Paul, anybody at the Wall Street Journal get beaten up?" Joe asked.

Scarborough told Paul Gigot, "Stop lying to your readers."

"Paul, you said it was okay to call a woman, "kiddo"? Who has two master's degrees and a doctorate degree, an educator who continued to work while she was in the White House for eight years, and will continue to work?"

Joe Scarborough said "there are really no words for this."

And we agree.