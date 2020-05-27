Wall Street Journal Op-Ed: 'Mr. Trump Is Debasing His Office'

In recent weeks Donald Trump has been attacking MSNBC host Joe Scarborough by promoting a debunked conspiracy theory that he had murdered a 28-year-old woman named Lori Klausutis, who worked in in his office back in 2001.

Trump started his vicious attacks because Scarborough (who once was a friend and now sees the light) has been criticizing Trump, especially his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lori's widower is so infuriated that he has stepped in and demanded Twitter take down all of Trump's vile tweets.

It is revealing that the family is appealing to Twitter to delete Trump's tweets rather than to Trump to stop doing them. There's just zero expectation that the president not behave like a monster. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 26, 2020

Even another Trump media ally, The Washington Examiner is livid over Trump's unserious and dangerous attacks:

"But it is far, far more unfortunate that the latest person to trumpet and repeat this vile slander is the president supposedly leading this nation through a time of crisis. Whatever his issues with Scarborough, President Trump's crazed Twitter rant on this subject was vile and unworthy of his office. Some will undoubtedly shrug it off as Trump being Trump, but one could hardly be blamed for reading it and doubting his fitness to lead."

Yesterday, Trump's new campaign spokeswoman , I mean, press secretary was disgusting when she was asked about Trump's despicable behavior.

In typical Trump fashion she refused to answer direct questions and instead ranted about an Imus interview from seventeen years ago to justify his debased actions.

It was an abominable performance, but one in sync with the lies and conspiracy theories being spread by Trump and his acolytes.

The WSJ editorial board took exception to his latest actions, did not mince words and agrees with C&L's position on Trump:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, had it right when he tweeted on the weekend: “Completely unfounded conspiracy. Just stop. Stop spreading it, stop creating paranoia. It will destroy us.” We don’t write this with any expectation that Mr. Trump will stop. Perhaps he even thinks this helps him politically, though we can’t imagine how. But Mr. Trump is debasing his office, and he’s hurting the country in doing so.

Trump has been debasing the office of the presidency since he began his candidacy in 2015, and has only gotten worse and worse.

”Ugly even for him”



Where has the WSJ been for the last 3+ years? Because @JoeNBC is media, & one of their own, they suddenly notice how evil Trump is?



Better late than never, I guess



Looking forward to the WSJ editorial demanding Trump’s resignation — FYIKitty 💗🐶🇺🇸🌈🥕😇 (@mdbbrooks) May 27, 2020

Unfortunately for America during this national health crisis, people are dying because of his behavior. The Wall Street Journal is noticing because Trump's behavior is taking down the Republican Party, and Rupert Murdoch's as cuts, with him.