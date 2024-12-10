Ambassador Kari Lake? Wow, Donald Really Does Hate Mexico

We all know that Donald doesn't like Mexico, but to consider failed Senate and failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake for the role of Ambassador to Mexico is a whole other level. She is good at losing.

In November, as Democracy Docket reported, The Arizona Supreme Court rejected Lake's request for a do-over of the 2022 election — marking the seventh, and final, time that her attempt to overturn the election results were denied. So, that tracks since she is Trump in a dress and heels.

Semafor reports:

Kari Lake is a leading contender for the nomination as Donald Trump’s ambassador to Mexico, two people familiar with the situation told Semafor. Lake won Trump’s endorsement in both her unsuccessful bids for statewide office in Arizona. The former news anchor and vocal proponent of stringent border security lost an Arizona Senate bid last month to Democratic Sen.-elect Ruben Gallego. She also lost a race for Arizona governor in 2022, although she has never officially acknowledged that result. A staunch Trump ally, Lake has remained close to the president-elect over the last few years, backing his unproven claims that the 2020 election was stolen. During her most recent run for office, Lake sought to moderate some of her positions, particularly on the topic of abortion.

...

As US ambassador to Mexico, Lake would be responsible for engaging with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government on a host of contentious issues, including migration, counternarcotics, and Trump’s pledge to enact new tariffs on imports. The position would require confirmation by the GOP-controlled Senate, meaning she could only afford to lose three Republican votes, assuming no Democrats vote to confirm her.

Lake won't go away. The Arizona Mar-a-Lago couch-surfer might play a role in dealing with Mexico's government because she can't get a job in an elected office in the U.S. We're sorry, Mexico, that we're not sending our best.