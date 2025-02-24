This Is Why Enrique Tarrio Needs To Be Harassed Everywhere He Goes

In a video clip, the recently pardoned by felonious President Krasnov, former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is seen following and harassing ex-Capitol police officer Michael Fanone.

Fanone, who suffered a brutal assault during the riot, fired back, “You are a fucking traitor to this country!"

Another former Capitol police officer, Harry Dunn, was there, too. He's 6'7" and could have easily curb-stomped Tarrio, but the ex-officers are classier than I am.

Tarrio, who looks like he hasn't taken a shower in his lifetime, blamed Fanone after he was sentenced for his part in the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol, saying, "You were laughing when I got 22 fucking years."

"And now you don't even want to look in my eyes," he continued. "You fucking cowards."

Fanone was dragged into the mob at the attempted coup and was beaten and tased until he suffered a heart attack.

This is peak MAGA, blaming the people that stood up for law and order while they shit all over democracy. Dude, you're a traitor to this country. Take a bath and STFU.

Proud boy Enrique Tarrio chasing down and harassing Michael Fanone. Tarrio is proof that dumb is dangerous. These are the “great people” that Trump pardoned. pic.twitter.com/I1jPTzcaFP — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) February 23, 2025

