Houseparent At Christian Ranch For Kids Charged With Rape Of A Minor

According to its website, the "Mustard Seed Ranch (MSR) is a community-supported, interdenominational Christian ministry designed to take children out of unsafe environments and into loving, nurturing homes." Still, instead, one of the houseparents for the ministry in Tennessee, 65-year-old Dale Burbank, was charged and arrested for statutory rape by an authority figure. It's also worth noting that Burbank is neither a drag queen nor a trans individual.

WTVF reports that police say the Putnam County Sheriff's Office received a Department of Children Services referral regarding a juvenile at Mustard Seed Ranch.

Enough probable cause for a search warrant was obtained after the PCSO Criminal Investigation Division conducted a forensic interview on Friday. The ranch was searched on Friday. Burbank's bond is set at $70,000.

Beks (@AntifaOperative)on BlueSky has further details.

