Houseparent At Christian Ranch For Kids Charged With Rape Of A Minor

Another, not a drag queen story.
By Conover KennardFebruary 23, 2025

According to its website, the "Mustard Seed Ranch (MSR) is a community-supported, interdenominational Christian ministry designed to take children out of unsafe environments and into loving, nurturing homes." Still, instead, one of the houseparents for the ministry in Tennessee, 65-year-old Dale Burbank, was charged and arrested for statutory rape by an authority figure. It's also worth noting that Burbank is neither a drag queen nor a trans individual.

WTVF reports that police say the Putnam County Sheriff's Office received a Department of Children Services referral regarding a juvenile at Mustard Seed Ranch.

Enough probable cause for a search warrant was obtained after the PCSO Criminal Investigation Division conducted a forensic interview on Friday. The ranch was searched on Friday. Burbank's bond is set at $70,000.

Beks (@AntifaOperative)on BlueSky has further details.

Dale Burbank, 65, houseparent at The Mustard Seed Ranch, has been charged w statutory rape by an authority figure. His bond is set at 70k.

Beks (@antifaoperative.bsky.social) 2025-02-22T23:22:42.422Z

🤢

Beks (@antifaoperative.bsky.social) 2025-02-22T23:22:42.424Z

Burbank is a 65-year-old man, and he was perving on a neglected child. He's Christianing wrong.

Discussion

