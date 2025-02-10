Jamie Raskin Proposes Class Action Suit Against Yam Man, Musk

For illegally breaching our private data!
By Susie MadrakFebruary 10, 2025

Rep. Jamie Raskin has long fashioned himself as one of Yambo's most fervent opponents. Now, the Maryland Democrat is going after Trump’s top surrogate, Elon Musk. Via the Baltimore Sun:

Musk recently accessed Treasury records and said he was told $100 billion a year in entitlement payments are made to individuals with no Social Security or temporary identification number. “If accurate, this is extremely suspicious,” Musk said on X, the social media platform he owns.

Democrats say Musk, a billionaire tech mogul and federal contractor, had no right to infiltrate the Treasury and is trying to overthrow the government.

Musk has defended his bold moves as rooting out “waste, fraud and abuse” in the federal government.

“When I asked if anyone at Treasury had a rough guess for what percentage of that [$100 billion a year] is unequivocal and obvious fraud, the consensus in the room was about half, so $50 [billion a year] or $1 [billion a week],” Musk said on X. “This is utterly insane and must be addressed immediately.” It’s unclear which room Musk was in or who he was talking to.

He was probably talking to his navel while he was coming down from a ketamine dose.

MAJOR BREAKING NEWS:❤️

Congressman Jamie Raskin announces “a class action suit on behalf of all Americans” against DONALD TRUMP and ELON MUSK for their breach of American data by DOGE.

~ Call to Activism ~

FreeSpirit 📢 (DMs aka Block)🚫 (@aftertherain141.bsky.social) 2025-02-09T22:03:38.920Z

THIS IS WHAT I'VE BEEN POSTING ABOUT! JAMIE RASKIN FLOATS A NATIONAL CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST ELON MUSK!!! With a population of 350 million, a $2 trillion judgement would garner a $5714 payout per person.
Atomic Bonds (@onioneyes.bsky.social) 2025-02-09T20:02:07.642Z

Rep. Jaime Raskin reports that all Americans have been injured by Musk's actions as Musk has violated the 1986 Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. A class action lawsuit is possible.

LittleBigSis (@linneamw.bsky.social) 2025-02-09T22:01:37.813Z

