Jamie Raskin Proposes Class Action Suit Against Yam Man, Musk

Rep. Jamie Raskin has long fashioned himself as one of Yambo's most fervent opponents. Now, the Maryland Democrat is going after Trump’s top surrogate, Elon Musk. Via the Baltimore Sun:

Musk recently accessed Treasury records and said he was told $100 billion a year in entitlement payments are made to individuals with no Social Security or temporary identification number. “If accurate, this is extremely suspicious,” Musk said on X, the social media platform he owns.

Democrats say Musk, a billionaire tech mogul and federal contractor, had no right to infiltrate the Treasury and is trying to overthrow the government.

Musk has defended his bold moves as rooting out “waste, fraud and abuse” in the federal government.

“When I asked if anyone at Treasury had a rough guess for what percentage of that [$100 billion a year] is unequivocal and obvious fraud, the consensus in the room was about half, so $50 [billion a year] or $1 [billion a week],” Musk said on X. “This is utterly insane and must be addressed immediately.” It’s unclear which room Musk was in or who he was talking to.