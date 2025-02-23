Jim Jordan Melts Down Over Funding To Prevent National Park Visitors 'Locked In Restrooms'

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) demanded the firing of locksmiths at national parks even if they were the only people who could save visitors "locked in restrooms."

Jordan made the remarks on Fox News Sunday after host Shannon Bream noted that government cuts recommended by billionaire Elon Musk were causing "entire offices" to be "wiped out."

"They're completely unnerved and have no idea how their agencies are going to run," she told Jordan.

"I grabbed this headline, national parks in chaos after — it's a Washington Post story," the Ohio Republican replied. "Here's the first paragraph, California National Park, the Trump administration fired the only locksmith on staff."

"Next sentence, he was fired, he was the sole employee with keys and institutional knowledge needed to rescue visitors from locked restrooms," he continued. "Now, if that is it, I mean, that's the best you can do. The real question is how do visitors get locked in restrooms? I mean this is how ridiculous some of this thing is!"

Jordan admitted that "maybe there have been some mistakes made, but I think the intensity and the focus on getting rid of the wasteful spending, the one guy who can unlock people who somehow get locked in a restroom at a national park, this is ridiculous!"