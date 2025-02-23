Jim Jordan Melts Down Over Funding To Prevent National Park Visitors 'Locked In Restrooms'

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) demanded the firing of locksmiths at national parks even if they were the only people who could save visitors "locked in restrooms."
By David EdwardsFebruary 23, 2025

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) demanded the firing of locksmiths at national parks even if they were the only people who could save visitors "locked in restrooms."

Jordan made the remarks on Fox News Sunday after host Shannon Bream noted that government cuts recommended by billionaire Elon Musk were causing "entire offices" to be "wiped out."

"They're completely unnerved and have no idea how their agencies are going to run," she told Jordan.

"I grabbed this headline, national parks in chaos after — it's a Washington Post story," the Ohio Republican replied. "Here's the first paragraph, California National Park, the Trump administration fired the only locksmith on staff."

"Next sentence, he was fired, he was the sole employee with keys and institutional knowledge needed to rescue visitors from locked restrooms," he continued. "Now, if that is it, I mean, that's the best you can do. The real question is how do visitors get locked in restrooms? I mean this is how ridiculous some of this thing is!"

Jordan admitted that "maybe there have been some mistakes made, but I think the intensity and the focus on getting rid of the wasteful spending, the one guy who can unlock people who somehow get locked in a restroom at a national park, this is ridiculous!"

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon