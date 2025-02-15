Joe Scarborough SHOCKS Audience With Elon MUSK Praise

Apparently Elon Musk required some fluffing b/c the unelected, un-appointed, illegally-operating Hitler mustache answered a few media questions about how he planned to cut programs Americans need to survive. i.e., let them die.
By Cliff SchecterFebruary 15, 2025

You gotta hand it to Joe & Mika—they’ve perfected political flip-flopping like they’re trying out for the Olympics. Once upon a time, they were Trump’s biggest fans, letting him call into Morning Joe w/ a personal propaganda Batphone. Then, when it became inconvenient to be full-on MAGA, and Trump attacked them for their slight criticism, they rebranded as Democracy Defenders™, shaking their heads at the monster they helped create!

After the election came the next flip, as they trudged on down to Mar-a-bed-bug to kiss some major orange arse. And got angry at their audience for...not liking that. Now the've taken the next flop. Apparently Elon Musk required some fluffing b/c the unelected, un-appointed, illegally-operating Hitler mustache answered a few media questions about how planned to cut programs Americans need to survive. I.e, let them die.

OMG, the Heil Hitler bro who wants to starve people and is cybernetically at least 50% crypto scam is such a guy!

For more on Joe & Mika's corporate-media rot, check out the video! Then please Subscribe to Cliff's Edge. We aren't part of a Musk or Zuck monopoly. We're just trying to get the truth out, and your (free) subscriptions help us do that!

