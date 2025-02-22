Massacre: Yambo Fires Joint Staffs Chief, Names MAGA Lt. General

Yambo abruptly fired Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff last night, sidelining a history-making fighter pilot and respected officer as part of his campaign to rid the military of leaders who support diversity and equity in the ranks. Via CBS News:

President Trump abruptly fired Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Friday, sidelining a history-making fighter pilot and respected officer as part of a campaign to rid the military of leaders who support diversity and equity in the ranks. The ouster of Brown, only the second Black general to serve as chairman, is sure to send shock waves through the Pentagon. His 16 months in the job had been consumed with the war in Ukraine and the expanded conflict in the Middle East. "I want to thank General Charles 'CQ' Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family," Mr. Trump posted on social media. Mr. Trump says he is nominating retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine to be the next chairman.

Yes, the boastful Raizin Caine, who is the subject of one of Trump's favorite "sir" stories! Central casting!

I mean, imagine what a cowboy this guy is when even the Times says he had an "unusual path to top ranks."

Promoting an 0-9 to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs is insane - Trump is going to have to promote him to four star AND waive the legal requirements to even hold the position Dan Caine had a distinguished career, but he’s never been a vice chair, combatant commander or service chief — Angry (@angrystaffer.bsky.social) 2025-02-22T02:24:32.690Z

Stumblin' Pete Hegseth also announced in a statement last night that Chief of Naval Operations Lisa Franchetti and Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force James Slife were also being fired. Franchetti made history in 2023 when she became the first woman to lead the Navy, so obviously needs to be taken down a peg for her uppity ways.

Oh, and the judge advocates general for the Army, Navy and Air Force were also being replaced, according to the drunken incompetent Hegseth. Seems ominous! Stumblin' Pete will do anything to keep playing King of the Soldiers.

Firing all of the JAGs (Judge Advocates General)—the top lawyers in each service branch—is just as bad as, if not worse than, firing (most of) the Joint Chiefs. — Steve Vladeck (@stevevladeck.bsky.social) 2025-02-22T01:23:55.052Z