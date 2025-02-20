NATO Holds Combat Exercises To Protect Eastern Border - W/O U.S.

NATO members continued their largest combat exercises of 2025 yesterday, testing their ability to rapidly deploy on the 32-nation alliance’s eastern border as worries grow over its most powerful member, the United States. Via the Associated Press:

The drills in Romania, which borders Ukraine, come as a shaken Europe grapples with a new U.S. course under President Donald Trump. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has demanded that allies dramatically ramp up military spending and said U.S. security priorities lie elsewhere — casting doubts on Washington’s longstanding security guarantees provided to Europe.

Days before the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Steadfast Dart 2025 drills comprise about 10,000 military personnel from nine nations as part of NATO’s new Allied Reaction Force. They are taking place over six weeks in Romania, Bulgaria and Greece.

Although the Trump administration has not announced plans to pull U.S. forces from the region, Hegseth’s remark that “European allies must lead from the front” left NATO partners contemplating a potential new reality in which the U.S. is no longer the powerful, nuclear-armed backstop for the continent’s security.