Racist Pig Wrote The N-Word On A Woman's Oil Change Sticker

When you get your oil changed, it's common practice for the mechanic or technician to put a sticker on the windshield to help you keep track when the next oil change is due. But in Milwaukee, one mechanic at Kunes Buick GMC Dealership thought it was also OK to practice some gratuitous racism by adding the n-word to the sticker.

But shortly after the woman, Makayla Starks, left the dealership, the mechanic realized he just entered the FAFO zone and started to panic. That's when things went from bad to worse:

From the drop-off to picking up her car, everything seemed routine. Soon after she left, however, Starks started getting phone calls that a technician misplaced a tool in her engine bay, and they needed to come retrieve it. “Under those false pretenses they acquired my home address from me,” she said. The technician told Starks they wanted to come out that evening. “Before they had a chance to do that, one of (Kunes') own employees reached out to me by phone call and text message telling me that there was no forgotten tool,” Starks said. “They were just trying to come and retrieve the proof which would be the oil change sticker with the racial slur on my windshield.” Starks, who said she is biracial, believes they hoped to remove the sticker before she saw it. She spoke with a regional director for Kunes who, she said, “implied that maybe the reason they were going to try and do that was to prevent any harm from happening.”

Starks also found that someone had damaged some safety control buttons on her steering column.

When Starks went back to the dealership the next day to get her paperwork, a manager approached her with a regional manager on the phone. The corporate guy apologized profusely even though Starks never once said a word about the sticker.

Since then, Kunes received such righteous outrage from the community that they had to shut down their Facebook page and limit comments on their TikTok and Instagram pages.

Eventually, the announced that they had fired the racist technician and issued the following statement:

Starks has wisely already retained a lawyer and hopefully will go after both the dealership and all of the staff involved for the damage done to her car as well as for punitive fees as well. It's the only way these troglodytes will ever learn.