Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Rittenhouse Juror Dismissed After Telling Racist Joke

A juror in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was dismissed after telling a racist joke to a court police officer.
By Chris capper Li...
Rittenhouse Juror Dismissed After Telling Racist Joke
Image from: Antioch Police Department.

One of jurors chosen for the Kyle Rittenhouse case was dismissed Thursday morning after telling a racist joke to a court police officer:

The juror, a retired white man, made the joke to a court police officer as the officer escorted him to his car on Wednesday afternoon. The officer reported the joke to Judge Bruce Schroeder.

Called before the judge and lawyers on Thursday morning, the juror confirmed that he made the joke but declined to repeat it.

"It was my understanding it was something along the lines of, 'Why did the Kenosha police shoot Jacob Blake seven times?'" said prosecutor Thomas Binger. "It's my understanding that the rest of the joke is: 'Because they ran out of bullets.' "

Jacob Blake is a Black man who was shot multiple times in the back by a white police officer, which led to the Kenosha protests where Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two.

To make matters worse, the jokester tried to defend himself by claiming that the so-called joke had nothing to do with the current trial, showing how utterly clueless the juror was not only to what the trial was about but to his own inherent racism.

The incident further throws doubt on how fair this trial will be to the victims. It also demonstrates why justice reform is needed across the country:

The moment captured the bias — sometimes explicit, but often implicit or unconscious — that experts say is especially damaging in criminal proceedings. Jurors who may not see their biases as problematic or even realize they exist are asked to weigh witness testimony and ultimately decide a defendant's fate. And while the juror in Kenosha, Wisconsin, may have vocalized his beliefs, sharing the joke while being escorted to his car after jury duty, in most cases these biases are difficult or impossible to detect.

"It's one of the most significant problems facing the criminal justice system in both state and federal courts," said Mark Bennett, a retired federal and state judge who directs the Institute for Justice Reform & Innovation at Drake University Law School in Iowa.

The fact that the jury was selected in just one day seemed odd, given how high profile the case is and how many jurors expressed fear about being picked for the jury panel. The experts agreed that it is rather unusual and question how fair the jury could be, adding that one day is simply not enough time to pick an unbiased panel, especially for one such as this one.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team