Jasmine Crockett Obliterates President Elmo

Rep. Jasmine Crockett sat down with MSNMC's Ali Velshi to discuss what was going on with President Elmo and his Keystone Koders and she just let loose in the most beautiful way:

VELSHI: So, you had an interesting story, which i wasn't going to bring up because my parents watch this show. but you were involved in a hearing with Elon Musk about condoms, right? Do you remember this whole, this whole....

CROCKETT: It wasn't with Elon. Elon, if you're watching, come through, Boo, because you haven't shown up to the DOGE.

VELSHI: That's right..It was right. And you called him out at that.

CROCKETT: Yeah,

VELSHI: But,.this became weird because Buddy Carter, your colleague from Georgia, started talking about how we were giving condoms to the Taliban and then Donald Trump himself.. Then it became about Gaza. but that would have to have been about 7000 condoms per person. and then he said it was just Hamas, which, like none of it made sense, but it caused a lot of people to have to run around and follow the story and find out that we give condoms as part of USAID to prevent the spread of HIV.

CROCKETT:. Yeah..

VELSHI: To a place in Mozambique called Gaza Province.

CROCKETTT: Correct.

VELSHI: This is the nonsense we have to deal with.

CROCKETT: It's not even just nonsense. It's just that they're idiots. I mean, these are the same guys, remember, as it relates to our nuclear stockpile, right? They're like, oh, wait a minute. We needed those guys. Oh, can we get them back? Oh, we don't know how to. Like. I don't know how anyone in this country can look at this administration and feel some semblance of any type of confidence, right? And this is all at the same time, like, Elon doesn't want us talking about the fact that he has received almost $1 billion worth of new contract money from the us government in just two weeks, $400 million for tesla and over $300 million for SpaceX. This is nothing more than a money grab. he's not out there trying to save money for the American people. That's not what he's doing. He's lining his pockets and at the same time, he's outraging people who don't know exactly how we spend our money and how it benefits us to make sure that things like HIV and AIDS doesn't become the worldwide pandemic that it used to be. Exactly.the same thing with everything else that we're dealing with, because now we know Ebola was found where? Here in New York. I mean, we need people that are experts, not idiots, that play on Fox News or play on the internet.