Seen Any Republicans With A Spine Lately? This GOPer's Is Missing, Too

This is just pathetic.
By Conover KennardFebruary 24, 2025

Republican Utah Sen. John Curtis sat with Margaret Brennan on "Face the Nation," and sadly, his spine is missing. We're starting to see a pattern here while the co-presidents illegally pillage our safety nets with no accountability.

"So, do you believe the President has the unilateral authority to cancel funds appropriated by Congress?" Brennan asked.

"Well, what we're seeing play out is this wrestle between the three branches of government," Curtis said about a thing that shouldn't be happening. "We'll find out. And this is the beauty of the system."

"You don't have a point of view?" the host asked.

They're just "testing the Constitution," you guys.

"Well, listen, I believe in the Constitution, right?" he said. "I believe this is how we test the Constitution. And people have said, oh, this is a constitutional crisis. And I say exactly the opposite. It's proving to work. We have the courts playing it. We have Congress who will play in. We have the ability; I think we hold a lot of responsibility for what's happening right now. "

"We could solve the budget as Congress," he continued. "We could solve the border, and we haven't. And both parties, when Congress doesn't do their job in the White House, have a tendency to try to solve it. Let's let this play out by the Constitution and- and then Congress, let's step up, right? We need to- I'll be the first to say we. This is a problem the Congress is, in many cases, has given the American people."

"Are Republican lawmakers going to be more forceful?" Brennan asked.

"I don't know what you want me to be more forceful on," he somehow said. "Stop the car, like, fix this. That's what Utahns are telling me."

The three branches of government (legislative, executive, and judicial) are considered separate," Congressman. You swore to defend the Constitution, not test it. This is easy: Trump and President Musk are not supposed to hold the purse strings. Congress does -- or they did. Do your fucking job.

More here:

Sen. John Curtis compares Trump purging the military to "a stop the car moment."

"Those of us who have had young kids and been on family vacations know what a 'stop the car moment' is. 'Kids you're so disruptive we're stopping the car.' I think in many ways the American people said 'stop the car.'"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-23T16:37:03.419Z

