Another Republican Gets An Earful At Town Hall

Rep. Michael Baumgartner's last in-person town hall. The poor dear has had enough of representative democracy for a while.

Source: Spokesman-Review

U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner was confronted by a disruptive, angry crowd that demanded answers for the freshman Republican congressman’s voting record and recent actions in President Donald Trump’s White House – and regularly interrupted each answer during a town hall Monday evening at Whitworth University. It may be the last in-person town hall in the near future, Baumgartner told reporters after the event, suggesting he may turn to telephone town halls to cut down on disruptive behavior and safety concerns.

Among his many stupid answers, the one that annoyed people the most was annexing foreign, sovereign nations, including Canada and Greenland.

Cindi Miraglia grilled Baumgartner about the rhetoric from “this insane president” regarding annexing Canada, Greenland and retaking the Panama Canal, prompting someone in the audience to wave a large Canadian flag to raucous applause. Baumgartner broadly expressed support for the annexation of foreign, sovereign territory – so long as it wouldn’t hurt Republicans election chances. “Canada is much more liberal and left wing than the United States … taking Canada would be like taking another California,” Baumgartner said, adding that its inclusion in the United States would prevent Republican majorities from being elected in the future. “If we could get Greenland peacefully, I’m all for it,” Baumgartner continued. “And we should never have given up Panama.” If he intended to follow up on this answer, it was drowned out by an angered crowd. In a media conference after the town hall, Baumgartner clarified that his comments regarding Canada were an attempt to “have a little fun with the crowd,” joking that the angered crowd would have a stronger political power if the United States did, in fact, annex Canada. He also later said that he also wouldn’t support taking over Canada because the country has been a good neighbor.

Yeah, hilarious. But Baumgartner doesn't appear very bright, posting this selfie last night.