GOPers Upset Over Trump's Plan To Relinquish NATO Command

Huh. Maybe when you voted to confirm Slippin' Pete Hegseth as SecDef, you should have figured out that Trump was just looking to blow shit up? Now y'all are worried that the Pentagon is considering massive changes to a NATO command that seems tailor-made for Yambo's BFF Putin. WHO COULD HAVE KNOWN? Via The Daily Beast:

Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers and Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, chairs of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, were alarmed by an NBC News report indicating that the Pentagon was considering giving up the U.S.’ role as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR).

The powerful post, which oversees support to Ukraine in its war against Russia, has been held by an American four-star general since the Eisenhower administration. Two defense officials told NBC that the Trump administration was mulling over a significant restructuring of U.S. military combatant commands and headquarters to save money.

“U.S. combatant commands are the tip of the American warfighting spear,” Rogers and Wicker said in a joint statement. “Therefore, we are very concerned about reports that claim DoD is considering unilateral changes on major strategic issues, including significant reductions to U.S. forces stationed abroad, absent coordination with the White House and Congress.”

“We will not accept significant changes to our warfighting structure that are made without a rigorous interagency process, coordination with combatant commanders and the Joint Staff, and collaboration with Congress,” the lawmakers added. “Such moves risk undermining American deterrence around the globe and detracting from our negotiating positions with America’s adversaries.”