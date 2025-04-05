C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Itzhak Perlman: Sonata For Solo Violin No. 1 In G Minor IV. Presto

Johann Sebastian Bach was my first classical influence when I first picked up the flute in college. I started practicing his famous Flute Sonatas.

To my shock on a whim I auditioned for and won a music scholarship from Carnegie Hall by playing the first movement of Sonata in E minor BWV 1034 I. Adagio ma non tanto. This changed the course of my life.

J.S Bach is a monumental figure in the history of music.

I was watching an episode of one of my favorite new programs Astrid et Rafael, which I wrote about earlier, when Astrid put on Perlman's Sonata for Solo Violin No. 1 in G Minor, BWV 1001: IV. Presto.

it was brilliant and uplifting.

I've just started working on the piece myself, but I have a long way to go with it.

Anyway, enjoy and open thread away