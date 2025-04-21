Fox News Says 'Real Spirit Of Easter Returned To White House' Amid Corporate Sponsorships

Fox News hosts argued that the "real spirit of Easter has returned to the White House" as President Donald Trump's administration arranged corporate sponsorships for the annual Easter egg roll event.

During Sunday's Fox & Friends Weekend program, co-host Charlie Hurt noted that his colleague Rachel Campos-Duffy would attend Monday's Easter event at the White House.

For the first time, companies like Amazon, Meta, and Google were sponsoring the event aimed at children.

"The real spirit of Easter has returned to the White House," Campos-Duffy declared.

"I love that you are mentioning how you've been invited in the past you were never able to attend and so here now you are and in bringing so much to the table, you know you and your husband (Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy) have contributed so much to this country and in sort of professionally and outside and with your your families and your book that you're reading," co-host Emily Compagno opined.

Hurt also pointed out that Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) had sponsored legislation to make the day into a federal holiday.

"Absolutely, and just think about me, the whole purpose of government really is so that we can all live our lives with our families," Campos-Duffy replied. "And so if the federal government could make a federal holiday to make it more likely that we can all come together as families. That's the purpose."

"We are a Christian country," she added.