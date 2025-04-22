Pete Hegseth Runs To Fox News: The Deep State Is After Me!

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ran to the safe confines of Fox News to air his grievances and claim the nebulous "deep state" is after him.

Actually, Pete Hegseth is bad at his job. He allegedly leaked more sensitive information on a Signal group chat, this time with his immediate family members.

Many news outlets are reporting that Hegseth's department has been in chaos for the last thirty days. Hegseth fired three people HE brought in and they have no idea why they were fired.

CNN reports that one of the three people fired was told he was cleared, and also that Whiskey Pete is worried about the DOD IG investigation, for which the 3 guys who were fired are to be interviewed. edition.cnn.com/2025/04/20/p... — emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) 2025-04-21T00:07:04.054Z

Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade did his best to facilitate a deep state conspiracy to defend his friend.

Here's a tip, Pete. I wouldn't be discussing "the cocktail sipping crowd" with your background.

KILMEADE: Mr. Secretary, do you think you take this job, you come in with war experience and your great background, do you think there's a lot of people that don't want you there and there's some type of steep, deep state forces that want to make sure you don't stay there? HEGSETH: They've come after me from day one, just like they've come after President Trump. I mean, I've gotten a fraction of what President Trump got in that first term. What he's endured is superhuman. It's not hard for me to do this job. I know exactly why I'm here, to bring war fighting and the war fighting ethos back to the Pentagon, to rip out the insidious ideologies and not compromise and not back down, to bring in new press voices into the Pentagon, which we've done, to reestablish standards and accountability, to not tolerate leakers, to 100 percent operational control of our border, to get rid of trans lunacy in the military. We haven't backed down. See, here's the thing, a lot of people come to Washington and they just play the game and punch their ticket and get along to go along and, you know, start doing Meet the Press and and go on the Council on Foreign Relations and spending time with all the new cocktail sipping crowd. That's not why I'm here.

Pete seemed a bit animated and agitated.

Pete? You lost the argument when the best defense you have is blaming the nebulous "deep state" for your problems.

Republican Congressman Don Bacon is not happy with Hegseth. “I’m not in the White House, and I’m not going to tell the White House how to manage this … but I find it unacceptable, and I wouldn’t tolerate it if I was in charge,” Bacon continued. “Russia and China are all over his phone, and for him to be putting secret stuff on his phone is not right. He’s acting like he’s above the law — and that shows an amateur person.”

Amateur person indeed.